Rose White Minervini of East Haven died peacefully on July 18, 2019 at Whispering Pines with her loving family by her side. She was born in New Haven on August 18, 1938 a daughter of the late Manuel and Olga Baldini White. Rose was a hardworking and loving mother to Roseann Minervini, Nathan III, Joseph (Bob), Kenneth (Diane) and Alfred Minervini and foster mother to Janet DeLucia. Sister of Pearl Delmonico and the late Olga Miller, Jeanette Consiglio, Elizabeth F. Wright, Alfred and Manuel White. She adored her 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Rose worked as a waitress at LaBella Pizzeria, Italian Villa, Melebus Club and most recently at Minervini's Pizzeria in East Haven. She also worked at N & D Novelty and did private homecare.

Visiting hours will be Sunday evening from 4-8pm in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10am in Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish at St. Francis Church, 397 Ferry St., New Haven. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Share a memory and sign Rose' guest book online at www.iovanne.com. Published in The New Haven Register from July 20 to July 21, 2019