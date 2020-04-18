|
|
Proto, Rose
Rose Durante Proto of North Haven died peacefully at home on April 16, 2020 with her children by her side. She was the wife of the late Louis A. Proto. Rose was born in New Haven on August 27, 1935 to the late Emil and Nellie Palmieri Durante. A native of New Haven's Westville neighborhood where she attended the New Haven public schools and graduated from Hillhouse High School. She was an active participant at St. Brendan's Church for over 50 years. She worked for the Southern New England Telephone company and after raising her family she worked for 25 years at New Haven Savings Bank as a New Accounts Representative. She also enjoyed working for many years in local elections. Rose was the loving mother of Lisa Proto of North Haven and John Proto (Miguel Flores) of Hollywood, FL. Sister of the late Peter Durante, Sr. She was totally devoted to the love of her life, Louis, and her children. To no one's surprise this total devotion extended to her nephews, Ralph Proto, Jr., James Proto, Paul Proto, Mark Proto, Glenn Proto, David Proto, Joseph Proto, Peter Durante, Jr., and nieces Deborah Proto and Denise Wentworth. She also leaves behind many great nieces and nephews.
A private funeral service and burial will be held with her family. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a date in the future. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of her arrangements. Share a memory and sign Rose's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2020