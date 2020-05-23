Ramadei, Rose

Rose Vanacore Ramadei, 103, of Orange, the beloved wife of the late Furio "Mark" Ramadei, passed away from COVID-19 on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at The Regency House, Wallingford. Born in New Haven on Aug. 11, 1916, she was the daughter of the late Catello and Genoveffa Vanacore. She was employed at Lerner Shops on Chapel Street in New Haven for many years. Her family was her most cherished. She enjoyed adult coloring books, making homemade macaroni, and making her wonderful Italian cream pies for the holidays for each of her children. She and her husband loved to travel, and they had many wonderful friends. Rose had an exceptional life and was loved by everyone. She will be missed by all who knew her. Rose is survived by her five children, Richard Ramadei, Marge Quinn, Ann (John) Walsh, Mark Ramadei and James (Robert Peterson) Ramadei; her six grandchildren, Steve (Kristi) Quinn, Brian (Kimberly) Quinn, Michael (Stacie) Walsh, Christopher (Kelly) Walsh, Danielle Ramadei and John "Chip" (Kimberly) Walsh; and her nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her in-laws Ann Ramadei and Alex (Rosalie) Ramadei and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughters-in-law, Betty Lou Ramadei and Lucille Ramadei, and her son-in-law, Steve Quinn. She was also predeceased by her seven siblings, John (Grace) Vanacore, Mary (Paul) DeMennato, Madeline (John) Giannotti, Salvatore (Mary Tim) Vanacore, Ernest (Dorothy) Vanacore, Joseph (Mollie) Vanacore and Marjorie (John) Martucci; and her in-laws Rosina (Paul) Miceli, Mat (Mildred) Ramadei, Anthony Ramadei, Art (Louise) Ramadei and John Ramadei. A special thanks for the care and compassion from the staff at The Regency House. Funeral services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Camp Rising Sun, Charitable Foundation, P.O. Box 472, Branford, CT 06405 or a food bank of your choice.

Celentano Funeral Home, 424 Elm St., New Haven is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store