Rose Ramadei
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ramadei, Rose
Rose Vanacore Ramadei, 103, of Orange, the beloved wife of the late Furio "Mark" Ramadei, passed away from COVID-19 on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at The Regency House, Wallingford. Born in New Haven on Aug. 11, 1916, she was the daughter of the late Catello and Genoveffa Vanacore. She was employed at Lerner Shops on Chapel Street in New Haven for many years. Her family was her most cherished. She enjoyed adult coloring books, making homemade macaroni, and making her wonderful Italian cream pies for the holidays for each of her children. She and her husband loved to travel, and they had many wonderful friends. Rose had an exceptional life and was loved by everyone. She will be missed by all who knew her. Rose is survived by her five children, Richard Ramadei, Marge Quinn, Ann (John) Walsh, Mark Ramadei and James (Robert Peterson) Ramadei; her six grandchildren, Steve (Kristi) Quinn, Brian (Kimberly) Quinn, Michael (Stacie) Walsh, Christopher (Kelly) Walsh, Danielle Ramadei and John "Chip" (Kimberly) Walsh; and her nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her in-laws Ann Ramadei and Alex (Rosalie) Ramadei and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughters-in-law, Betty Lou Ramadei and Lucille Ramadei, and her son-in-law, Steve Quinn. She was also predeceased by her seven siblings, John (Grace) Vanacore, Mary (Paul) DeMennato, Madeline (John) Giannotti, Salvatore (Mary Tim) Vanacore, Ernest (Dorothy) Vanacore, Joseph (Mollie) Vanacore and Marjorie (John) Martucci; and her in-laws Rosina (Paul) Miceli, Mat (Mildred) Ramadei, Anthony Ramadei, Art (Louise) Ramadei and John Ramadei. A special thanks for the care and compassion from the staff at The Regency House. Funeral services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Camp Rising Sun, Charitable Foundation, P.O. Box 472, Branford, CT 06405 or a food bank of your choice.
Celentano Funeral Home, 424 Elm St., New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Celentano Funeral Home
424 Elm Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-865-1234
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved