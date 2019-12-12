|
Scialla, Rose
Rose Guarino Scialla 97, of New Haven beloved wife of the late Dominic A. Scialla passed away on December 12, 2019 surrounded by her family in the Whitney Center of Hamden. Loving mother of Donald A. (Marlene) Scialla of Hamden, Janice Scialla of New Haven and Kathryn (Stewart) Apuzzo of Guilford. Grandmother of Melissa Warner, Shelby (Bill) Ryan and Kristin and Zachary Apuzzo. Great-grandmother of William Ryan VI. Sister of the late Sarah Burgey, Mary Coppola and Anne Scialla. Aunt of the late Donna Scialla Fronte. Rose was born in New Haven on November 19, 1922 daughter of the late Anthony and Julia Palma Guarino. Rose was a member of the St. Bernadette Parish for over 70 years and founding member of St. Bernadette School and Convent. She was a former member of the Ladies Guild serving as Registrar. Rose's greatest joy was her family, children and grandchildren. She will be remembered as a kind, generous and unselfish person who thought of others before herself. Rose's family would like to thank the staff at the Whitney Center of Hamden for the special care shown to her.
Her funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven MONDAY morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Bernadette Church at 11:00. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Friends may call on MONDAY morning from 8:30 to 10:30. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Sign Rose's guest book online at
