East Haven Memorial Funeral Home
425 Main Street
East Haven, CT 06512
(203) 467-1708
Rose Serio
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
East Haven Memorial Funeral Home
425 Main Street
East Haven, CT 06512
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
East Haven Memorial Funeral Home
425 Main Street
East Haven, CT 06512
Rose Serio


1925 - 2020
Rose Serio Obituary
Serio, Rose
Rose (DePino) Serio, 94, of Branford, formerly of East Haven, passed away peacefully at the St. Raphael Campus of YNHH on Thursday, January 23, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Dominic Serio, Sr. who passed away just 71 days ago after 71 years of marriage. She was born in New Haven on July 5, 1925 to the late Salvatore and Anna Imperato DePino. Rose worked in retail for much of her career, finally retiring from Kmart in 1995 after 20 years of employment. She loved her family and enjoyed staying at home and entertaining. She was also an avid Bingo player, a knitter and many years ago, was a member of the Westbrook Elks Club with her husband. She is survived by three sons and their wives, Dominic (Susan) Serio, Jr. of Fort Meyers, FL, Andrew (Terri) Serio of East Haven and Anthony (Sally) Serio of New York, NY, a brother Andrew DePino of Branford, a sister, Susan Sager of Ansonia, as well as four granddaughters, Nicole Merritt, Danielle Serio, Christen Kindle and Anna Serio and four great-grandchildren, Aaron, Jr., Andrew, Alessandra and Gabriele. She was predeceased by two brothers, Frank and Alphonse DePino and a grandson, Michael Serio.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday morning, February 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main St., East Haven, 203-467-1708. Burial of ashes will take place at East Lawn Cemetery, East Haven. Friends may call from 9 to 11 prior to the services. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. Please visit Rose's memorial page at easthavenmemorial.com and sign her guest book.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 5, 2020
