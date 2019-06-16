New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Rose Grestini Tagliamonte, 89, of West Haven passed away peacefully on June 15, 2019. She was the wife of the late Salvatore Tagliamonte, Sr. and a daughter of the late Giovanni and Maria Venturi Grestini. Beloved mother of Linda (Paula Nicoletti) Tagliamonte, Sogno Asante, Salvatore Tagliamonte, Jr., and John David Tagliamonte. Proud grandmother of Marla, Aaron, Kayla Rose and Nicholas and great-grandmother of Arya. She was predeceased by her sisters Eleanor (Frank) Giordano, and Louise (Paul) Ricciardi.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday morning from 9 to 10:30 at the West Haven Funeral Home at the green. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Victory Church at 11 o'clock. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. To leave an online message for the family, please visit our website:
www.westhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on June 17, 2019
