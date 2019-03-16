Pollack, Rose V.

Rose V. Gorski Pollack, 90, of East Haven died at Connecticut Hospice March 14, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was the wife of the late Edward J. Pollack. Born in New Haven April 13, 1928, a daughter of the late Adolf and Sofia Krukar Gorski, she worked in the dining hall at Yale University for 26 years before retiring. Rose was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church, President of the St. Stanislaus School Mother's Club and a member of Polish Falcons Nest 81. She loved to travel and visited Poland, Hawaii and New Hampshire. Rose was an avid UCONN Women's Basketball fan and enjoyed trips to the casino with her husband. Loving mother of Cheryl (Richard) Hawley, Carolyn (Pasquale A.) Castaldo and Deborah (John Kuziel) Stowe. Grandmother of Anna Castaldo and the late Edward B. and Christopher J. Stowe. Sister of Elinore Senick and the late Elizabeth Godlewski, Genevieve Polomski, Walter, Albert and Joseph Gorski. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Rose's family would like to thank Dana and Tammy at Connecticut Hospice for their care and compassion.

Visiting hours will be SUNDAY from 4-7 p.m. in the LUPINSKI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 821 State Street. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Stanislaus Church Monday morning at 10. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Stanislaus Church, 9 Eld Street, New Haven, CT 06511. Share a memory and sign Rose's guest book online at www.lupinskifuneralhome.com. Published in The New Haven Register from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019