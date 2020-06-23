Vincenzi, RoseRose Vincenzi, 100, of Hamden, died peacefully June 20th at Masonicare. She was born Nov. 18, 1919 daughter of the late John and Mary Ciaburri Martino. It could easily be said that Rose lived a wonderful life, but there were some tragedies. It almost ended all too soon when she swallowed a hatpin at the age of two. In her twenties, she lost her first husband and her sister, but she marched on working as a hairdresser while raising her 2 daughters. At the age of 30, she married Henry (Harry) Vincenzi with whom she had a son. They raised a family and enjoyed taking trips to popular spots such as Ted Hiltons. And her husband loved her till the day he passed in 2009. At her 100th birthday party, it was obvious she was also Aunt Rose, as she always enjoyed the company of her nieces and nephews, and they knew they were a part of her life. Rose was a long time parishioner at St. Ann's Church. She was a smart lady, knew Latin and Italian and was a stylish dresser. She had her own hairdressing business and later in life worked as a travel agent. Her travels with her husband, family and friends included numerous cruises, bus tours and trips to Las Vegas, Hawaii and Italy. She connected with her family in Italy and soon they were visiting her. She liked spending winters in Florida and being with her grandchildren. She enjoyed going to shows and dancing with her husband. Last, she took joy in her cooking, it takes a love of it to be that good. And that is just one of the many things we will miss. So all in all, it was a great life, as she managed to touch and be loved by all she met. Rose was survived by her three children, Annette, Maryann and Harry, her 3 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Also by her many nieces and nephews on the Martino, Falcone and Vincent sides of her family. Funeral services will be held FRIDAY at 9:15 from the Peter H.Torello & Son F.H., 1022 Dixwell Ave., Hamden, and at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Friends may call Friday morning from 8:15 to 9:15. Burial in Centerville cemetery. Please send cards and condolences to: 75 Washington Ave., Bldg. 3, #302, Hamden, CT 06518