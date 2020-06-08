Roseann Fezza
Fezza, Roseann
Roseann Fezza of Cheshire, Connecticut passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020, with her loving sister Victoria by her side. Roseann lived most of her life in North Haven. She is survived by her sister Victoria Tomasso and her brother Dr. Andrew Fezza. She was predeceased by her siblings Mary Diglio, Alphonse Fezza, and Dr. Michael Fezza. She was born to Josephine Zito and Andrew Fezza on April 7, 1934, in New Haven. Roseann loved people and loved to be part of conversations. Her motto in life was "Do what is right and do what is good. Be kind and always help others." Roseann embraced every moment of life and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Private services will be held for Roseann and a public memorial will be held at a later date. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of Roseann's services. Share a memory and sign her guest book online at www.iovanne.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
