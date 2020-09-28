Brown, Rosee
Rosee McKinley Brown, 68, entered into eternal rest on Wed., Sept. 23, 2020. He was born on December 31, 1951, in Milledgeville, GA, to the late Sam and Annie Laura Brown, Sr. He attended Lee High School, graduating in 1969. He was also employed at American Refactories and Crucibles. Rosee is survived by his wife of 28 years, Dorrett Townsend-Brown; sons, Jemell and Timothy; daughter, Ivana; granddaughter, Genesis; brothers, Sam Brown, Jr. (Loria), Larry Brown, Emmett Bonner, and Larry Bonner; sisters, Annie Lois Thomas, Minnie Brown, and Betty Brown; and a host of relatives and friends. He was predeceased by brothers, William Brown and Eddie Brown; and sister, Geneva Brown-Johnson.
A drive-thru visitation will take place Wed., Sept. 30, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Promise Land Church of God, 240 Burwell Rd., West Haven, CT. His celebration of life will be private. Interment will be at 1:15 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, New Haven. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Brown family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com