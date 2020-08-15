Clogher, Rosemari A.Rosemari A. Hasandras Clogher, 86, of Wallingford, beloved wife of the late Paul H. Clogher, died peacefully Friday, August 14, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.Rosemari was born in New Haven, March 31, 1934, a daughter of the late Nicholas and Rose Malaro Hasandras. She was a longtime Wallingford resident and parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Church. Rosemari was a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy and the Hospital of St. Raphael School of Nursing. She was a registered nurse and practiced at Gaylord Hospital in Wallingford for thirty years.She is survived by her three daughters, Dr. Lisa Andivahis and her husband Dimitri of Reston, VA, Susan Fagan and her husband Mark of Wallingford, and Paula Clogher and her husband Dr. Anuruddha Walaliyadda of Wallingford; two grandchildren, Dr. Nicholas E. Williams and his wife Fay Lynn Colello Williams of New Milford, and Corey J. Williams of Brooklyn, NY; two great grandchildren, Margo J. Williams and Quinntin P. Williams of New Milford; her brother, John Hasandras and his wife Lyna Pitts of Salado, TX, and her sister, Lucille Hasandras Cline and her husband Gary of Prescott, AZ; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, George Hasandras and her son, Michael Clogher.Relatives and friends will be received Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext. Social distancing and masks are required. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow Wednesday at 10:30 a. m. at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 382 Hope Hill Rd., Yalesville. Interment will be private in All Saints Cemetery in North Haven. Gifts in her memory may be sent to the Masonicare Home Health and Hospice.