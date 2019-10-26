New Haven Register Obituaries
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
6:30 PM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
View Map
Rosemarie A. Simone


1940 - 2019
Rosemarie A. Simone Obituary
Simone, Rosemarie A.
It is with profound sadness that the family of Rosemarie A. Simone, 79, of West Haven announces her passing, on October 24, 2019, after a long illness. Rosemarie was born on August 27, 1940, in New Haven, a daughter of the late Fredrick and Rose Rapuano DiFabritis. She is survived by her beloved daughter, Michele (the late Guy Burr) Simone, her cherished grandson, Joey Simone, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, too numerous to list. She was predeceased by the love of her life, her husband Joseph V. Simone, Jr., and her siblings, Sarah Alfieri and Fredrick DiFabritis, Jr.
Rose enjoyed a career as the Executive Assistant to the Director of Health, for the City of New Haven for 32 years, retiring in 2003. She loved spending days at the beach, in Misquamicut, RI, and at Silver Sands Beach & Tennis Club, with her everything, grandson Joey. She enjoyed trips to the casino, and being with friends and loved ones. She will be remembered as a woman of deep faith and will be deeply missed.
Visitation will take place on Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. A prayer service will begin at 6:30 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to WHEAT, 674 Washington Ave., West Haven, CT. 06516. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website:
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 27, 2019
