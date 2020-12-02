DeCarlo, RosemarieRoseMarie DeCarlo, 86, a lifelong resident of New Haven passed away on November 24, 2020 in Apple Rehab Laurel Woods, East Haven, CT. RoseMarie was the daughter of Antonio DeCarlo and Teresa Banchieri DeCarlo Foschini. Rose graduated from Hillhouse High School in the class of 1952. She then worked at Winchesters, American Microfilm and as a private secretary to the owner of Putnam Associates stock brokerage firm. Rose then went to South Central Community College and earned an Associates Degree in early childhood education in 1974. She worked for many years as a day care teacher for the City of New Haven. She taught many inner city children and always made them feel important and empowered. Later Rose went to work for the State of Connecticut as a claims representative for the Workers Compensation. Rose was on every reunion committee for her Hillhouse Class. She also was an officer in the local chapter of Parents Without Partners. In her retirement, Rose traveled widely throughout the U.S.A. She often visited her family in Nevada and made many trips to New Orleans, Nashville and San Francisco. She was an avid fan of the NY Yankees and UCONN Woman's basketball and loved Gone With The Wind, Frank Sinatra, Country Music, Figure Ice Skating and In the Still of the Night. Rose took care of her older sister JoAnne (Chickie) for her entire life. Rose was predeceased by her brothers Albert and Walter DeCarlo Sr., her sisters Antoinette George, JoAnne and Judith DeCarlo and AnneMarie Foschini Bacon. She is survived by her brother Frank Foschini. Rose is also survived by her sons Marc (Colleen Shea) DeCarlo and Michael (Donna O'Mara) DeCarlo and her grandsons Anthony DeCarlo and Gary Shea. Also nieces Terese Ann Crescenti, Victoria Minchey, Lisa DeCarlo Immerblum (Steven) and nephews Walter Jr. and David DeCarlo and Bert (Butchie) and Matthew Bacon and many grandnieces and nephews. RoseMarie was a staunch champion of women's rights and those with special needs. Rose always sought out the good in all people and always encouraged them to do the right thing. She will live in the hearts and souls of all who knew and loved her and she will surely find a way to love all her family and friends forever. Her family thanks the entire staff at Apple Rehab Laurel Woods for their exceptional care.Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service Saturday morning at 11:00 in St. Lawrence Cemetery, 280 Derby Avenue in West Haven. Please meet at cemetery office. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of her arrangements. Share a memory and sign Rose's guest book online at