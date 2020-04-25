|
Endrody, Rosemarie "Rosie"
It is with great sadness that we lost our most amazing aunt and cousin, Rosemarie (Rosie) Endrody, who at 92 passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, April 22, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles Endrody. Rosie was born in West Haven on July 17, 1927 and was a lifelong resident. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Yola (Massare) Ferrante.
Rosie was the Chief of Supplies at the VA Hospital in West Haven before retiring. She was an avid Mets fan, enjoyed playing cards, hosting family breakfasts, going shopping with her nieces, and most of all, spoiling her family. Rosie looked forward to the visits from our many Rochester cousins who would come several times a year for special family time.
She is survived by her beloved niece Diane (Richard) DeMorro of West Haven. She leaves behind her beloved grandniece and nephew Nicolle Camara and Tony (Kim) DeMorro; and her great grandnieces and nephews Diana and Nikolas Camara, Mikenna, Joely, and RJ DeMorro. She is also predeceased by her sister and brother, Frances Rose Irvine and Anthony Ferrante.
A truly selfless and strong woman, she will be forever missed by her family and friends.
In light of Connecticut's current "stay-home" executive order the family will have a private burial. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude or the Connecticut Humane Society. To leave an online condolence or tribute please visit
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 26, 2020