Gadsby, Rosemarie
Rosemarie P. Gadsby, age 80, of Cheshire entered into rest on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at home with her loving family by her side. She was the devoted wife of Peter Gadsby for over 35 years. Rosemarie was born on December 2, 1939 in New Haven, daughter of the late Michael and Victoria Piscitelli.
Rosemarie grew up in West Haven where her family ran a produce farm and was a graduate of West Haven High School. Rosemarie dedicated her life to her family and her home, enjoying decorating and interior design. She made everything homemade from scratch and was famous for her lemon bars, poundcake, and Italian-style meatloaf. Peter and Rosemarie enjoyed spending time seeing the sights and strolling around Newport, RI.
She is the beloved mother of Nicole Iovanne of Meriden, CT; Amanda Recknagel and her husband, Karl of Sturbridge, MA; Megan Sampietro and her husband, Jordan of Albany, CA; and Justin Gadsby and his wife, MaryKate of Hopkinton, MA. Rosemarie is also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Lily, Emma and Griffin; Devon and Ava; and Braeden and Emerson; her brother, Michael Piscitelli and his wife, Rosemary of North Haven, CT and West Palm Beach, FL; and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was predeceased by her aunts, Mary Esposito and Ann Bachyrycz.
Friends may greet Rosemarie's family at the Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire, 615 So. Main St., Cheshire, CT 06410 on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 9AM until 10:15 a.m. At 10:15 a.m. her funeral procession will leave the funeral home for a funeral service to be celebrated at 11 a.m. in the First Congregational Church of Cheshire, UCC, 111 Church Dr. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, 700 Middletown Ave., North Haven. Memorial Contributions may be made to the National Council for Adoption, www.adoptioncouncil.org/give. To leave online condolences for Rosemarie's family, please visit www.fordfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 31, 2019