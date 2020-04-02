|
Keyes, Rosemarie P.
Rosemarie Pascarella Keyes, age 80, of West Haven passed away peacefully, at home with her family by her side, on April 1, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late John Theodore "Ted" Keyes Sr. She was born in New Haven, daughter of the late Clifford and Anna Cutillo Pascarella. She is survived by her children, Ted (Deborah) Keyes Jr. of North Haven, Michael (Gina) Keyes of Orange and Edward (Melissa) Keyes of North Branford, her grandchildren Ted III, Ashley (Trent), Michael Jr., Trevor, Rachel, Monica, Darin, and Emily and her great grandson Chase-Michael Western. She is also survived by her brother Francis "Frank" (Phyllis) Pascarella of CO and many nieces and nephews. Rosemarie was predeceased by her son Steven Keyes and her siblings, Vincent "Jimmy" Pascarella, Clifford Pascarella Jr., Christine Albano, Sally Ann Dixon and Janet Mason. Rosemarie was a bartender for many years at various restaurants and cafes. A mother figure to all her sons friends, Rosemarie had a quiet and friendly personality to all she came in contact with. The Keyes family would like to thank Constellation Hospice Health Care for all their invaluable medical care during this difficult this time. To Dina and your wonderful nursing staff, thank you for all you've done for our mother. Also we would like to thank Dr. G. DeSilva for always being there and making Mom feel so special. She loved him and always had a smile whenever she saw him. Lenore, we can't thank you enough for making Mom's short time at home so enjoyable. You have been a great friend to Mom.
At this time, based on the current Covid-19 health guidelines, a memorial service will be held in the future. West Haven Funeral Home at the Green entrusted with arrangements. To leave online condolence, please visit our website at
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 5, 2020