Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
43 Kirkham Ave.
East Haven, CT 06512
(203) 467-2789
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
43 Kirkham Ave.
East Haven, CT 06512
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
9:30 AM
funeral procession will leave Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at the Church of St. Vincent de Paul
80 Taylor Ave.
East Haven, CT
View Map
Rosemarie (Esposito) Riccitelli


1932 - 2019
Rosemarie (Esposito) Riccitelli Obituary
Riccitelli , Rosemarie (Esposito)
Rosemarie (Esposito) Riccitelli, 87 of East Haven passed away September 26, 2019. She was born January 31, 1932 in New Haven to Anthony and Chiarina (Capobianco) Esposito. Rosemarie was preceded in death by her parents, devoted husband of 50 years, Ralph Riccitelli, sister, Lucy Grava Berger and a brother, Salvatore Esposito along with her very dear friend, Bill Meyers.
Rosemarie is survived by her most cherished children, Katie Bimonte (Guy) of East Haven, Terri Doughty (Steve) of East Haven and Peter Riccitelli (Sandy) of Branford; her precious grandchildren, Jordona Kirby (Brian), Steven Doughty (Kim), Taylor Affinito (Vinny) and a treasured great-grandson, Eli Doughty. She is also survived by her dear niece, Judy Esposito (Bob) and several other nieces/nephews.
Rosemarie graduated from Hillhouse High School and received a scholarship to Larson Junior College. She retired from Bank of Boston (now Bank of America) as Regional Representative and then went on to work part-time at Tri Lift in East Haven.
Rosemarie was a Communicant of St. Vincent de Paul Church for over 50 years. Her many hobbies included playing bridge and pinochle and she was a devoted New York Yankees/Giants fan.
Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019 at the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. Her funeral procession will leave Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 1 at 9:40 a.m. for a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at the Church of St. Vincent de Paul, 80 Taylor Ave., East Haven with Committal to follow at All Saints Cemetery, North Haven.
Her family meant everything to her and she loved them with all her heart -- they brought her the greatest joy in her life.
www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com
203-467-2789
Published in The New Haven Register from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019
