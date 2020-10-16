Sister, Rosemarie Ryan S.N.D.

Sister Rosemarie Ryan, 89, of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, died Monday, October 12, 2020 at the Notre Dame Care Center in Worcester.

Sister Rosemarie was born in Cambridge, Mass. to John P. and Mary F. (Megan) Ryan. After graduating from St. Mary's High School in Cambridge, she entered the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur. She later graduated from Chaminade College in Honolulu with a degree in education and earned a Master's Degree in Education Administration from Antioch University in Ohio.

Sister Rosemarie was an educator for 45 years. She was principal of St. Aedan School in New Haven from 1969 to 1979 and St. Peter School in New Haven from 1979 to 1982. After 10 years as a principal in Springfield, she returned to Conn. and served as principal of St. Lawrence School in West Haven from 1992 through 1996. Previously, she was a teacher in Hawaii for 10 years. Her last ministry was as Director of Religious Education at Christ the King Parish in Rutland.

Sister Rosemarie leaves her beloved family of 19 nieces and nephews, 42 great-nieces and nephews and 31 great-great-nieces and nephews, and her religious family, the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur. She was predeceased by her sister, Ann Ryan Papi Arnold, and brothers, John P. Ryan Jr. and Allan A. Ryan Sr.

A period of reflection about Sister Rosemarie will be held on Monday, October 19, at 1:30 p.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m. in St. Mary's Church, 640 Main St., Shrewsbury, Mass. Burial will be in Notre Dame du Lac Cemetery, Worcester.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sister's memory to the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, 351 Broadway, Everett, MA 02149.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store