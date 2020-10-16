1/1
Sister Rosemarie Ryan S.N.D.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemarie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sister, Rosemarie Ryan S.N.D.
Sister Rosemarie Ryan, 89, of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, died Monday, October 12, 2020 at the Notre Dame Care Center in Worcester.
Sister Rosemarie was born in Cambridge, Mass. to John P. and Mary F. (Megan) Ryan. After graduating from St. Mary's High School in Cambridge, she entered the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur. She later graduated from Chaminade College in Honolulu with a degree in education and earned a Master's Degree in Education Administration from Antioch University in Ohio.
Sister Rosemarie was an educator for 45 years. She was principal of St. Aedan School in New Haven from 1969 to 1979 and St. Peter School in New Haven from 1979 to 1982. After 10 years as a principal in Springfield, she returned to Conn. and served as principal of St. Lawrence School in West Haven from 1992 through 1996. Previously, she was a teacher in Hawaii for 10 years. Her last ministry was as Director of Religious Education at Christ the King Parish in Rutland.
Sister Rosemarie leaves her beloved family of 19 nieces and nephews, 42 great-nieces and nephews and 31 great-great-nieces and nephews, and her religious family, the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur. She was predeceased by her sister, Ann Ryan Papi Arnold, and brothers, John P. Ryan Jr. and Allan A. Ryan Sr.
A period of reflection about Sister Rosemarie will be held on Monday, October 19, at 1:30 p.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m. in St. Mary's Church, 640 Main St., Shrewsbury, Mass. Burial will be in Notre Dame du Lac Cemetery, Worcester.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sister's memory to the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, 351 Broadway, Everett, MA 02149.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Athy Memorial Home
111 Lancaster St
Worcester, MA 01609
(508) 756-4689
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved