Call, Rosemary Aiken

Rosemary Aiken Call died on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at her home in Woodbridge, CT. She was born on December 9, 1944 to the late William H. and Rosemary (Polk) Aiken. Her husband Ray Call, her brother, William H. Aiken, Jr. and her stepfather, Marshall Sittig, predeceased Rosemary. Prior to her retirement, Rosemary was employed as a social worker with the Department of Children and Families.

Rosemary loved animals, nature and organic farming. She spent many hours tending her animals and working in her gardens. She was a devoted rescuer of feral cats, providing them with shelter and medical care.

Rosemary's interests were many and she enjoyed pursuing them with others. She collected minerals and rocks, grew orchids, hiked in the woods, foraged for wild mushrooms and raised bees in her backyard. Rosemary shared a love of poetry and classical music with her husband.

Rosemary once described her mother as meeting life's challenges with determination, strength and self-reliance, a most apt description of Rosemary herself. Contributions in her memory may be made to , USA, the Sierra Club Foundation or the Animal Legal Defense Fund. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 7, 2019