Rosemary Ann Leu
1927 - 2020
Leu, Rosemary Ann
Rosemary Ann Leu, 92, passed away peacefully on October 22nd, 2020. In Natick, Massachusetts. She was born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and was a longtime resident of Orange, Connecticut.
Rosemary graduated from Marquette University with a degree in Dental Hygiene, and practiced as a dental hygienist in Milwaukee. Following her marriage, she and Jim moved to Orange, Connecticut. Rosemary was an active member of Race Brook Country Club for over 40 years, and was a member of Orange Congregational Church.
Rosemary approached life's challenges and projects with a strong determination and tenacity. She loved to play bridge with her friends and enjoyed blackjack. Rosemary loved her grandchildren deeply and enjoyed regaling them with life lessons.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband of over 40 years, James C. Leu. She is survived by her children: Laurie Markham (Tom) of Virginia Beach, VA and Jay Leu (Tracy) of Sudbury, MA; her grandchildren: Kristen of Atlanta, GA, Kathryn of Charlotte, NC, Michael of Quincy, MA, Megan of Sudbury, MA ; and her four great-grandchildren.
Donations in Rosemary Leu's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090 or alz.org
A celebration of life has been postponed due to the pandemic.

Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 2, 2020.
