Melillo, Rosemary Ann Proto

Rosemary Ann Proto Melillo, 87, beloved wife of 62 years to John R. Melillo of New Haven passed away June 23, 2019 in Yale New Haven Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Loving mother of Cynthia DeCicco of New Haven and Laura DeCicco of East Haven. Cherished grandmother of Jamie (Jeff) Sumislaski and Jaclyn (Daniel) DeCicco. Caring great-grandmother of Olivia Mari, Jack and Benjamin Sumislaski. Sister-in-law of Roxanne Hindinger of North Branford. Prior to her retirement Rosemary worked for DeFrank & Sons for 30 years. She was a member of the Children of Mary at the former St. Donato's Church. Rosemary loved to travel, you name the destination and she was the first to say "When and Where." Her favorite was Hawaii. She also loved to cook, but the thing she loved the most was when her great-grandchildren walked into her home, it was like the world stopped. The Melillo Family would like to thank the Doctors and Staff on Surgical IC 6-1 for their wonderful care.

Her funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80), East Haven Thursday morning at 10:15. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Bernadette Church at 11:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call WEDNESDAY from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Sign Rosemary's guest book online at

www.portofuneralhomes.net Published in The New Haven Register from June 25 to June 26, 2019