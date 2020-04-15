|
McNeil, Rosemary Joann
Rosemary Joann Chillemi McNeil, 90 of Wallingford, formerly of Hamden died peacefully at her home with her loving family by her side on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert John McNeil. Rosemary was born in New Haven on November 27, 1929, a daughter of the late Anthony and Rosalie Genovese Chillemi. She had resided in Hamden for most of her life before moving to Wallingford nineteen years ago. Rosemary was a secretary for more than twenty years, and had worked for Pratt & Whitney Aircraft of North Haven, Sikorsky Aircraft of Stratford, and the V.A. Hospital of West Haven, retiring in 1990. She is survived by her daughter Carol Zandri of Cheshire, her son Robert James McNeil and his wife Tura of Wallingford, a sister, Zina Engengro of Hamden, three grandchildren, Heather (Christopher) Gentile of East Haven, Maria (Jimmy) Ojeda of New Haven and Rafaela (Joseph) Mangino of North Haven, five great-grandchildren, Isabella and Natalia Gentile, Erik and Alek Ojeda, and Luciana Mangino, and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her daughter Louise McNeil, a sister, Louise Galanto, and two brothers, Joseph Hill and Salvatore Chillemi. There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will take place on Saturday, April 18th at 11:00 a.m. in St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Rosemary's name may be sent to the , CT Chapter, 111 Founders Plaza, 2nd Floor, East Hartford, CT 06108 or online at www.cancer.org/ The Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven has been entrusted with arrangements.
