Pagliaro, Rosemary
Rosemary Pagliaro, of North Branford passed away peacefully October 15, 2019 at Bridges of Trumbull. She is the beloved wife of Paul Pagliaro. Born in Bellona, Italy on June 14, 1935 daughter of the late Luigi and Salvina Ceraldi DeCrescenzo, Rosemary was a seamstress for the Starter Corp. for many years. She enjoyed gardening and cooking for her family, hosting family gatherings and traveling to Italy many times to visit her family. Rosemary was also a member of the Santa Maria Maddalena Society. She is the loving mother of Melinda Treloar and Paula (Sandro) Pizzicarola. Mother-in-law of the late William Treloar. Sister of Atillio DeCrescenzo and the late Concetta Guidicianni and Gianni DeCrescenzo. Sister-in-law of Ettore Guidicianni. Grandmother of Luisa and Paul (Jen) Castellone, and Nina, Isabella, and Claudio Pizzicarola. Great grandmother of Rosie Gerry. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visiting hours will be held Saturday morning from 8:00-9:30 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place in New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael Church at 10:00. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Share a memory and sign Rosemary's guest book online at
www.iovanne.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 18, 2019