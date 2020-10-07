Sansevero, RosemaryRosemary E. (Buller) Sansevero, 64, of Durham, died Oct. 5, 2020, after making the most of the 24 years she was gifted following a heart transplant in 1996. She was a native of North Haven, born Sept. 17, 1956 to the late Marie (Pagnam) Buller and William B. Buller.Rosemary graduated from North Haven High School and worked for 25 years at North Haven Tile. Following her heart transplant, Rosemary was an active member of transplant support groups and on several occasions shared her experiences as a guest speaker. In addition to the courage she showed every day, Rosemary will be remembered for the beauty she cultivated in her gardens and flowers.She is survived by her beloved family, including her husband of 38 years, Andrew J. Sansevero, Sr. of Durham; and her children, Andrew J. Sansevero, Jr.; Kathryn M. Sansevero; James M. Sansevero; and Elizabeth G. Sansevero; grandchildren, Isabella Rose and Robert Eric Seabrook; brothers, William Buller, James Buller and Thomas Buller; sister, Maryrose Buller; several nieces and nephews, and cherished friends.Friends may visit with her family at BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden on Friday, Oct. 9th from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. During this time, a Prayer Service will take place at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home, (masks and social distancing required by all). Burial will be private. Donations in Rosemary's honor may be made to the Yale-New Haven Hospital Office of Development, P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT, 06508. To send a condolence to her family, please see her obituary at: