Rosemary Sasso
1925 - 2020
Sasso, Rosemary
Rosemary Cama Sasso 95, of Orange beloved wife of the late Lawrence Sasso Sr. passed away on November 19, 2020 at her home. Loving mother of Lawrence (Marie) Sasso Jr, Peter M. (Susanne) Sasso and Mary Beth Sasso-Laudano all of Orange and Judi (Decelle) Totton of Bethany. Grandmother of Anthony Laudano, Lauren, Stephen, Patrick and Remy Sasso and Gabrielle Totton. Great-grandmother of Anthony Laudano. Sister of the late Dolores Irish and Frank Cama Jr. Rosemary was born in New Haven on February 21, 1925 daughter of the late Frank and Mary Giorcelli Cama. Prior to her retirement, Rosemary was the owner along with her late husband of Sasso Tile Company of West Haven.
Family and friends are invited to A Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Infant Church TUESDAY morning at 11:00. Interment will follow in Beaverdale Memorial Park. THERE WILL BE NO CALLING HOURS. Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven. Sign Rosemary's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Infant Church
Funeral services provided by
Porto Funeral Homes
830 Jones Hill Road
West Haven, CT 06516-5643
(203) 934-5000
