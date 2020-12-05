1/1
Rosemary Slattery
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Slattery, Rosemary
Rosemary Darby Slattery, 82, wife of 56 years to Paul W. Slattery, passed away at Whispering Pines in East Haven on December 3, 2020. Born in Everett, MA September 16, 1938, she was the daughter of the late James and Mary Moran Darby. Loving mother of Cathleen and Michael (Amy) Slattery and beloved grandmother of Jackson and Miley Slattery. Rosemary is also survived by her brother, James (Jane) Darby, and sisters-in-law, Alberta and Sheilah Slattery. She was predeceased by her brother, John "Butch" Darby.
Rosemary was a graduate of West Haven High School and Quinnipiac College. She worked as an administrative assistant at the Yale Medical School for 30 years, and also was the Administrative Director of the Yale Corporate Medical Program. A devout Catholic, Rosemary served two terms as President of the Catholic Charity League, where she helped raise funds for the Farnam Neighborhood House Summer Camp Scholarship for a number of children. When her children were young, Rosemary was very active in the St. Rita Home School Association. She also enjoyed being a member of the High Lane Club of North Haven, and taking annual visits to the coast of Maine with her family.
Due to concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time, services will be held privately. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rosemary's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd. Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489, or to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. Arrangements are in care of BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. To send condolences to Rosemary's family, visit www.beecherandbennett.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-0800
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved