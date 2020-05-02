Brandolini, Rosemary T.
Rosemary Brandolini, 82, of New York City (formerly of North Haven, CT and Hamilton, NJ) passed away of pancreatic cancer on April 24, 2020 with her daughters by her side. Her endless positive attitude and hope guided her through her last months.
Born on July 31, 1937, Rosemary was the fourth child of Isabel and Carl Kruger. She graduated from Cathedral High School in Trenton, NJ and was awarded a scholarship to attend Trenton Junior College and eventually graduated from Georgian Court College in Lakewood, NJ. In 1957, Rosemary entered the convent of Mount Saint Mary's in North Plainfield, NJ. During her years as Sr. Thomas More, she taught school (one year teaching 60 second-grade boys in one classroom) and amazed students with her yo-yo wizardry in Metuchen, South Amboy, and Perth Amboy.
In 1967, she left the convent and moved to Miami to care for her mother. It was in Miami where she met her husband, Boniface (Ben) Brandolini, who was there vacationing. They married in New Haven in 1969 and she lived for nearly 30 years in North Haven where she was a dedicated friend, neighbor, and teacher. Among her many interests were coaching softball, baking award-winning pies, tutoring students of all ages in math, and playing pick-up basketball—where she often outperformed the neighborhood teenagers. She taught at Our Lady of Victory in West Haven for many years. A life-long learner, she completed her Master's degree at Wesleyan University in 1993 and she became a research scientist at Bristol-Myers Squibb.
After her husband's passing, she moved to Hamilton, NJ where she lived for 16 years. She taught at Mercer County Community College and spent time with her life-long friends and dear sister, Joan. They spent hours gardening, laughing, and planning parties. A lifelong Phillies fan, she delighted in the fact that she could finally watch every game live. She also was a dear friend of Don Dunphy, who passed away last year, and his family.
Always open to and ready for change, Rosemary moved to New York City in 2015 to be near her children and grandchildren. She quickly learned the bus and subway system and dutifully picked up her granddaughter from school. They read, played games, performed "Elephant and Piggie" books and enjoyed treats every day. She was a daily visitor to the gym where her hard work and dedication inspired (and exhausted) those decades younger than she.
Once Rosemary was described as an "old shoe." At first she was insulted, but the friend explained, "You always make me feel comfortable and I'm always happy to see you when I haven't in a long time." No matter where she went she made friends and cared for others. She dedicated herself to helping every child she ever met to learn and achieve. She believed in the absolute beauty of math and science and she loved life, family and friends, and baseball.
Rosemary leaves behind her daughters and their husbands, Elizabeth Brandolini (Sebastian McClendon) and Jean Brandolini Lamb (Matthew Lamb), all of New York City, and three independently-minded grandchildren: Lucy Lamb and Vivian and John McClendon. Like their grandmother, they are always and unapologetically their unique selves. She also leaves her brothers and sisters-in-law, Eugene and Marion Brandolini of New Haven and Barbara Brandolini of Cheshire, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.
In addition to her husband, Rosemary is predeceased by her parents; her beloved sisters, Elizabeth (Betty) Bernhard and Joan Hartmann; her brother, Carl Kruger; and her brothers and sisters-in-law Anthony and Theresa Brandolini, Joseph and Mary Attianese, Amedeo and Elizabeth Corraro, James and Matilda Brandolini, and Ernest Brandolini.
Services will be held at a later date and will be arranged by The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Rosemary will be buried with her late husband in West Haven. In lieu of flowers,
donations can be made in her memory to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN.org).
Published in The New Haven Register on May 2, 2020.