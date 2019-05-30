Tango, Rosemary

Rosemary "Rose" Tango, age 67, of West Haven passed away on May 27, 2019. Born on July 15, 1951, in New Haven, she is the daughter of Margaret Laterza Tango and the late John Tango, Sr. Rosemary is survived by her brother Robert Tango, sister Dina (Miles) Dunn and cousin Rosemary (Michael) Natale. She was predeceased by her brothers, John (Patricia) Tango, Jr. and Michael Tango. Rose found her home at the West Haven Community House in 1995 where she was able to learn the skills to live on her own as independently as possible. In 2004, she moved into her first apartment where she was able to dance to her favorite music of Michael Jackson, attend outings to Foxwoods, go bowling and take strolls at the beach. Rose often enjoyed the Arts & Crafts and Social Club, especially when jewelry making was the project. Her love for jewelry always showed through her large watch collection, bracelets, and rings that she wore each day. Rose touched so many lives over the years. She was a team member of the Walking Warrior's where she participated in many events that raised money to help others. Her feisty personality and love of comedic banter will be missed by everyone. If Rose could, she would want to thank the many staff who helped her succeed throughout the years, especially Katricia "Faye" Harris, a longtime staff for Rose that challenged her to be the best she could each and every day and Joseph Canelli who became Rose's guardian and assisted her in making difficult decisions.

Visitation will take place on Tuesday from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green, with a life celebration to be held at 5:30 p.m. Interment will be private. Instead of flowers, individuals can donate to the West Haven Community House Endowment Fund in memory of Rosemary Tango at 227 Elm Street, West Haven, CT 06516. For online condolences, please visit our website at

www.westhavenfuneral.com. Published in The New Haven Register on June 2, 2019