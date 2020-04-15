|
|
Zaffuto, ASCJ, Sr. Rosemary
Sr. Rosemary Zaffuto (Gloria Frances Zaffuto) died peacefully on April 14, 2020 at Sacred Heart Manor, Hamden, CT due to complications from a stroke. She was 91 years old and professed as an Apostle of the Sacred Heart of Jesus for 73 years. Sr. Rosemary, daughter of the late Jasper and Verna (Fantuzzo) Zaffuto, was born in Mahoning, PA on June 28, 1928. She attended St. Mary's High School, New Haven, CT and entered the Apostles of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in New Haven, CT on June 29, 1943. She professed First Vows on August 24, 1946 and Perpetual Vows on August 23, 1951 in New Haven, CT.
Sr. Rosemary earned a Bachelor of Education degree from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, PA; a Master of Education degree from Boston College; and a master's degree in Administration from the University of CA-Sacramento. Sr. Rosemary began her ministry in Catholic education as a teacher in New Haven, CT and later became an elementary school administrator in NY, CT, and MI. Sr. Rosemary served in the Diocese of Sacramento, CA as a Consultant, Assistant Superintendent, and Superintendent of Schools from 1970 to 1988. In 1988 she was appointed Executive Director of Clelian Heights School for Exceptional Children in Greensburg, PA. Sr. Rosemary served the Apostles of the Sacred Heart of Jesus as local superior and as Vice-Provincial of the U.S. Province from 1995 to 2001. Sr. Rosemary returned to Clelian Heights in 2001 as Executive Director until she retired to Sacred Heart Manor in 2013.
Sr. Rosemary is survived by her sister Jackie (Dan) Gyure of OH and by her beloved nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. She is lovingly remembered by her religious family, the Apostles of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, and by many friends, colleagues, and former students. Sr. Rosemary was predeceased by her brothers Joseph (Margaret) Zaffuto and Carlo (Phyllis) Zaffuto; sisters Mary (Vincent) Sgriccia and Jane (Paul) Carmela, all of PA; and Nancy (Leonard) Dragin of OH.
Funeral services will be held privately. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Manor at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Sr. Rosemary Zaffuto to Sacred Heart Manor, 261 Benham Street, Hamden, CT 06514. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of her arrangements. Share a memory and sign Sr. Rosemary's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 16, 2020