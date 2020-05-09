Wheeler-Paris, Rev. Dr. Rosetta

Reverend Dr. Rosetta Wheeler-Paris was the daughter of the late Mr. Douglas and Mrs. Dannie-Jane Gilchrist. She was born on May 14, 1925 in Roberson County, NC and was raised in Maxton, NC. Rev. Wheeler-Paris departed this life on Monday, May 4, 2020. Rev. Wheeler-Paris accepted Christ at the tender age of 9. She was inspired by God to work greatly throughout her life.

Rev. Dr. Wheeler- Paris attended school in Roberson County, NC and was a graduate of Roberson High School. Rev. Wheeler-Paris attended and graduated from New Haven Bible Seminary under Dr. Simms. She also received her Divinity degree in 1966 from American Bible College in Chicago, Ill.

In 1950, Rev. Wheeler-Paris was ordained at St. John Pentecostal Church of Mt. Pisgah Movement, under the tutelage of Bishop L. Smith. Rev. Wheeler traveled throughout the United States preaching the gospel to the hearts of men and women. In March of 1953, Rev. Wheeler-Paris founded Mount Hebron Church in God (Fire Baptized). Rev. Wheeler-Paris' pastoral leadership spanned 47 ½ years.

In addition to pastoring, Rev. Wheeler-Paris was affiliated with a multitude of organizations of which she served as a board member. Rev. Wheeler-Paris also received numerous awards and accolades for her service to the community. She also spear-headed the development of the Wheeler-Taylor homes in the Newhallville area of New Haven in 1983.

Rev. Wheeler-Paris not only gave back to the New Haven community, her generosity and leadership were also felt internationally. She traveled to Haiti, Korea, Mexico and the continent of Africa just to name a few places she has been. During these various mission trips, she also spread the gospel of Jesus Christ, converting thousands to Christianity. Rev. Wheeler-Paris was recognized by the Unification Church Organization for her mission work.

Rev. Wheeler-Paris' favorite scriptures were, Psalm 40:1 "I waited patiently for the Lord; and He inclined unto me, and heard my cry" and Psalm 34:1 " I will bless the Lord at all times and His praise shall continually be in my mouth." Rev. Wheeler-Paris will always be remembered as "a woman of faith and action."

Rev. Wheeler-Paris leaves to cherish her memory, five (5) children; Nancy Olins (Marc) of North Haven, CT, Dannie (Audrey) Blue of New Haven, CT, Loretta Paris-Knight of Greenville, NC, Jonathan Paris, of New Haven, CT and David Paris, of Milford, CT. She also leaves 12 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, many spiritual daughters & sons, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Rev. Wheeler-Paris was predeceased by her brothers; Lonnie Nicholson, Bishop Dannie Gilchrist, Rev. James McClain and sisters; Mrs. Viola Blue, Rev. Mary Ellison and Elder Lillie Bell McLean. Rev. Wheeler-Paris will be thoroughly missed by many, locally, nationally and internationally.



