White, Rosetta

Rosetta White, 82, of Hamden, departed this life on Friday, March 1, 2019. Mother White was born on August 3, 1936 to the late Elnora and Robert "R.B." Lee in Cincinnati, OH. Mother White worked for IBM in Hamden, CT and Timex in Middlebury, CT. Mother White's most esteemed position was as wife to Bishop Samuel White and matriarch to her family. She is survived by her husband, Bishop Samuel White; children: Marcella (Roosevelt), Deborah, Cheryl, and Loretta; special daughters, Jacqui Scott and Edith Rice; sister, Dorothy Rogers; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, friends, cousins, and spiritual children.

A celebration of her life will take place Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity COGIC, 135 Winthrop Ave, New Haven, CT 06519. Friends may call Saturday at the church from 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery, New Haven. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Grace Chapel C.L.G.'s Total Man(kind) Ministry, PO Box 185691, Hamden, CT 06518. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the White family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 8, 2019