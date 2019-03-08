New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Holy Trinity COGIC
135 Winthrop Ave
New Haven, CT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Holy Trinity COGIC
135 Winthrop Ave
New Haven, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosetta White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosetta White


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rosetta White Obituary
White, Rosetta
Rosetta White, 82, of Hamden, departed this life on Friday, March 1, 2019. Mother White was born on August 3, 1936 to the late Elnora and Robert "R.B." Lee in Cincinnati, OH. Mother White worked for IBM in Hamden, CT and Timex in Middlebury, CT. Mother White's most esteemed position was as wife to Bishop Samuel White and matriarch to her family. She is survived by her husband, Bishop Samuel White; children: Marcella (Roosevelt), Deborah, Cheryl, and Loretta; special daughters, Jacqui Scott and Edith Rice; sister, Dorothy Rogers; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, friends, cousins, and spiritual children.
A celebration of her life will take place Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity COGIC, 135 Winthrop Ave, New Haven, CT 06519. Friends may call Saturday at the church from 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery, New Haven. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Grace Chapel C.L.G.'s Total Man(kind) Ministry, PO Box 185691, Hamden, CT 06518. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the White family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
Download Now