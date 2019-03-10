New Haven Register Obituaries
East Haven Memorial Funeral Home
425 MAIN ST
East Haven, CT 06512-2839
(203) 467-1708
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Parish of St. Pio of Pierelcina at St. Vincent dePaul Church
Rosina Matarese Obituary
Matarese, Rosina
Rosina Matarese 93, of Hamden, formerly of East Haven, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2019 in Connecticut Hospice. She was the wife of the late Benjamin M. Matarese. She is survived by a daughter, Dr. Laura Matarese of Greenville, NC, a son, Benjamin Matarese, Jr. (Karla Perri) of Arlington, VA. Two grandchildren, Emilie and Brendan Matarese. She was predeceased by her parents, Ernesto and Michelina Verdasco Conte, three sisters, Marguerite Schuster, Christine York, Rae Bartozzi, and two brothers James and Alphonse Conte. Prior to her retirement in 1986 she worked at East Haven High School and the Strouse Adler Company. She was an expert seamstress and enjoyed gourmet cooking.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Parish of St. Pio of Pierelcina at St. Vincent dePaul Church at 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery. The East haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. Please visit Rosina's memorial page at easthavenmemorial.com and sign her guest book.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 10, 2019
