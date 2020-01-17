|
|
Doman, Roslyn
Roslyn (Langer) Doman, 85, of Branford, CT, formerly of Northford, wife of the late Peter Doman, died peacefully after a short illness on Thursday, January 16, 2020. She was born in Middletown the daughter of the late Benjamin and Ester (Goldberg) Langer on March 5, 1934. Roslyn was an avid UCONN basketball fan and enjoyed watching all the games, men or women. Roslyn, family and friends spent many evenings around campfires enjoying weekends and vacations. She was a dedicated NB Little League supporter. She had been team mother to many of the town's players. She broke barriers and served as Little League President for one season. She is survived by three children, Michael Doman and his finance Jennifer Gregoretti of Madison, Michele Doman of Derry, NH and Deborah and Donald Newell of Branford; five grandchildren, Kimberly Doman, Christine Doman, Wendy Chastain, Donn Newell, Lisa and Michael Benz; along with eleven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by two brothers, Harold Langer and Murray Langer and two sisters, Phyllis Paley and Gladys Eisenstein.
Her private burial services will be held at the Northford Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford. Those who wish may send a memorial contribution to North Branford Scholarship Association, P.O. Box 241, North Branford, CT 06471. To share memories and express condolences online please visit www.wallingfordfh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 19, 2020