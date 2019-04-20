Lerner , Roslyn (Cohen)

Roslyn (Cohen) Lerner, 88, of 200 Leeder Hill Dr., Hamden, devoted wife of 52 years to the late Howard Lerner, died at her home on April 18, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY, Feb. 22, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Murray & Rachel (Douglas) Cohen. Beloved Mother of Nina Palmer (Geoffrey) of Boston, Betsy Lerner (John Donatich) of New Haven & Gail Lerner (Colin Campbell) of Los Angeles. Dear Sister of Nathan Cohen (Barbara) of LaJolla. Cherished Grandmother of Max, Freddie, Cori, Raffaella, Ruby & Hart. Treasured great-grandmother of Jacob and Noah. Roz was a lifelong, active member of B'nai Jacob, avid theatergoer, bridge player, reader, and reading teacher. She was a generous donor to a wide range of local organizations and a supporter of the arts.

Funeral services at Cong. B'nai Jacob, 75 Rimmon Rd., Woodbridge on MONDAY morning, April 22nd at 11:00 o'clock with Interment Services to follow at the B'nai Jacob Memorial Park, Wintergreen Ave., New Haven. Memorial Contributions may be sent to Tower One (18 Tower Lane, New Haven, CT 06519), or The Clifford Beers Organization, dedicated to mental health (93 Edwards St., New Haven, CT 06511). A Period of Mourning will be observed at 100 McKinley Ave., New Haven on Monday following the services until 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. and on Tuesday at Whitney Center in the Living Room of the North Building from 2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. Funeral Arrangements in care of Robert E. Shure Funeral Home, New Haven. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.shurefuneralhome.com Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 21, 2019