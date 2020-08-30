1/1
Ross Levatino
1955 - 2020
Levatino , Ross
Ross Levatino, 64 passed away peacefully at home on August 27, 2020. Ross was born December 12, 1955 to Philip Sr. and Annamarie. He was an Army veteran, was self employed until his retirement.
Ross is survived by his son Ross Jr of Dayville, CT and the love of his life Shelly Demars. He is also survived by his brothers Philip Jr, Frank and Steven. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Veterans Hospital, 950 Campbell Ave., W. Haven, CT.

Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 30, 2020.
