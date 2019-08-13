|
Schmitz, Roy A.
Roy A. Schmitz of Branford died at his home on Friday, August 9, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Viola Kopjanski Schmitz for 53 years. Roy was born in Cincinnati, Ohio January 1, 1928, son of the late Joseph and Helen Kamrau Schmitz. He was a Korean War veteran of the U.S. Army. He worked for many years as a clerk and programmer for OTB/Teletrack in New Haven until retiring. Besides Viola, Roy is survived by his daughters, Lisa (James) King of Chadds Ford, PA and Gae (Kevin) Thompson of Jim Thorpe, PA, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday morning from 10:00 – 11:00 at the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford, with graveside services to follow at 11:15 in St. Agnes Cemetery, Branford. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 14, 2019