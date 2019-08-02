New Haven Register Obituaries
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
2809 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT
Ruben A. Fernandez Jr.


1946 - 2019
Ruben A. Fernandez Jr. Obituary
Fernandez, Jr., Ruben A.
Ruben Almonte Fernandez, Jr., 72, of Hamden, formerly of the Philippines passed away peacefully on Monday, July 15, 2019 at St. David's North Austin Medical Center with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of the late Jovita Nobleza Fernandez. Born in the Philippines on July 31, 1946 and was the son of the late Ruben Fernandez Sr. and Corazon Almonte Fernandez. He is survived by his daughter, Ursula Fernandez, her husband, Gregg Moore, and his granddaughters, Cora and Simone Moore. He is also survived by his sisters, Teresita Fernandez Malong and Carmelita Fernandez Rodriguez.
The visiting hours will be Tuesday, August 6 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Family and friends are invited to go directly to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 2809 Whitney Avenue, Hamden on Wednesday morning, August 7 at 11:00 a.m. to attend a Mass of Christian burial. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 4, 2019
