Giles, Ruby
Ruby Giles, 87, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, April 2, 2020 in her home. She was born June 9, 1932 in Asheville, North Carolina. She was the loving mother of daughters, Jane Drye (Clifford) Ernestine, Linda, Debra Giles, Marlene Fleetwood, Sheila Brockenberry, and Lisa Giles, all of New Haven. Also survived by a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Predeceased by two daughters, MaryAnn Giles and Leila Brockenberry, also her mother, Mable Turner and two brothers, James "Curly" Turner and Danny Turner.
Ruby Giles was a longtime nurse aide. She loved caring for people, and was a hard and dedicated worker. Later on she became a foster parent and loved taking care of many children. She was an excellent cook as a southern woman. She loved the Lord and surrendered her life to God. Always praising God, even at the end of her life.
A memorial service will be held at a later date, at the family's convenience. Condolences may be expressed at colonialfunerals.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 12, 2020