Ruby Rashba

Rashba, RubyRuby Rashba passed away peaceful in the care of The Regency House in Wallingford. Ruby was predeceased by her parents Samuel and Dora Dimenstein (Frank), her sister Lois Kramer (Dimenstein), husband Louis Rashba, sons Mark and Stuart Rashba. Ruby is survived by her brother Donald (Pat Dimenstein) daughter-in-law Nancy Catlin (Rashba) of Zephyrhills, FL, Beth Leonardo (Long time companion of Stuart) of Hamden, CT, grandchildren Amanda (Adam Gruebel) of Denver, CO, Lawrence (Chrystal Rashba) of Wallingford, CT, Alexandra Rashba of Tampa, FL also three great-grandchildren Adaja, Lawrence Rashba Jr. of Wallingford, CT and Sarge Gruebel of Denver, CO. Ruby worked many years for Liberty Mutual insurance, then for the home shoppers network. Ruby was a volunteer and patron of the Hamden Senior Center. Where she enjoyed the company and time spent playing Majong with the girls. Ruby was an avid reader. Ruby will be greatly missed by all she leaves behind. A private graveside service will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. B'na Jacob Memorial Park, 200 Wintergreen Ave., New Haven, CT. Memorial contributions can be made to the Hamden Memorial Library or the Hamden Senior Center. Funeral Arrangement in care of Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven.