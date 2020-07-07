Ruby Thigpen

Thigpen, Ruby
Ruby Lamar Jones Thigpen of New Haven, died at home on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, she was born in Pomaria, SC on March 21, 1924 to the Late Mose and Arie Jones. Ruby was the wife of the late Matthew Thigpen. Ruby worked for Olin (formerly Winchester Repeating Arms) for 19.5 years. Ruby also worked for the Sargent Manufacturing Company in New Haven, CT, and the U.S. Royal Company manufacturing Pro Keds footwear. After retirement, Ruby worked as Home Health Aide for the Visiting Nurse Association of South Central CT. Ruby leaves to cherish her memory, her children Wendell Thigpen (Angela), Melodie Thigpen both of New Haven, CT and Marsha Thigpen-Hill, MD (Royace) of Port Arthur, TX, grandchildren Andre Hundley (Jocelyn) of Waterbury, CT, Mychal Thigpen (Tracelyn) of Arlington, VA, Matthew Thigpen of Port Arthur, TX, Dawn White-Bracey of Hamden, CT, Marquette Hundley of Stone Mountain, GA and Shelby Witherspoon (Marcus) of New Haven, CT. Ruby is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren. Ruby was also predeceased by a son Arthur (Toby) Parker, brother Arthur Jones, great-great-grandson Mekhi Watkins and grandson-in-law Dean Bracey. Ruby is also survived by sister-in-law Betty Moore, goddaughter Brenda Johns, godson Raynard Dolberry and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Ruby has been a member of St. Matthews Unison Freewill Baptist Church in New Haven, CT for over 60 years and was a member of the Home Mission, Pastor's Aid Club and Senior Choir (former president). A Graveside service is planned for Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sisters Journey (sistersjourney.org
) an organization Ruby wholeheartedly supported. To leave a message of comfort for the family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com