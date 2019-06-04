Di LELLA, Rudolph V.

Rudolph (Rudy) DiLella of Branford died peacefully on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Branford Hills Health Care. He was the husband of Margaret (Midge) Lawlor DiLella of Branford. He was the father of Karen Wallace (Johnel), Marie Paolillo, Lisa Martin, and Cindi Tiedemann and father-in-law of Christy DiLella. He was the step-father of George Wirtz (Patricia), Susan Vogt (Mark), Patricia Anderson, and Paul Wirtz (Gayle). Rudy was also survived by 15 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his first two wives, Marie Petrillo DiLella and Anna Mary Carbone DiLella; his son Robert G. DiLella, and his step-son Gary Wirtz. Rudy was born in New Haven on January 2, 1930, the son of Frank DiLella and Antoinette Cuccinelli DiLella. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and served during the Korean War. He was a maintenance worker for A.D.P. for many years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10:00 at St. Mary Church of St. John Bosco Parish in Branford. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery in North Haven. There will be no calling hours. The W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main St. Branford is in care of arrangements. Please see online memorial at www.wsclancy.com. Published in The New Haven Register on June 5, 2019