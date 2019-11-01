|
|
Golod, Russell E.
Russell E. Golod of Sunrise Florida, died at his home on September 18, 2019, at the age of 59. He was born on September 26, 1959, the son of the late Stephen and Helen Golod of Orange, CT. He lived most of his life in Orange CT and was a 1977 graduate of Amity High School. He enjoyed his younger years on family trips to Cape Cod, Massachusetts. He was an avid photographer and accomplished keyboardist. He taught organ and piano to students while employed at the family business at Loomis Temple of Music. He is survived by his brothers Gary Golod of Orange, CT, and Stephen (Camille) Golod of Branford, CT, and nephews Matthew Golod of Fort Myers, FL, and Michael Golod of Los Angeles, CA.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 3, 2019