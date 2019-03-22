New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Services
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
Russell E. Heslin


Russell E. Heslin
1930 - 2019
Russell E. Heslin Obituary
Russell E. Heslin, 88, beloved husband of Mary Jane (Duffney) Heslin, passed away at home peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Wednesday, March 20, 2019.
His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Sunday, March 24, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held Monday, March 25, from The Wallingford Funeral Home at 9 a.m., when the funeral cortege will proceed to Our Lady of Fatima Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment with military honors will be in the In Memoriam Cemetery in Wallingford. For online condolences visit: www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 22, 2019
