See Sr., Russell G.
Russell G. See Sr. of Milford, passed away peacefully January 25, 2020 in the Grimes Center. Born in Hartford, CT on April 17, 1939, son of the late Irving and Mary Elizabeth Laws See, Russell attended Harding High School before enlisting and serving in the US Marines from 1956- 1958. Upon his honorable discharge, Russell began working for the Hunt- Pierce Corp. in Milford and serving as a shop steward for the local chapter of the United Auto Workers Union. He went on to serve as an International Representative for the UAW and later served as President of the UAW for over 30 years. Russell was an avid golfer and was extremely knowledgeable about everything politics. He is the father of Russell (Susan) See Jr., Susan (Timmy) Byrd, Charlene (Matthew) Perillie and the late Nadine Fowler. Father-in-law of Peter Fowler. Brother of James See and the late Elizabeth Tufano. Also survived by 13 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, all of whom he loved immensely and his former wife Geraldine See Weiglein.
Visiting hours will be held Thursday evening from 4:00 to 7:00 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place in New Haven. A Catholic service will be held at 6:30PM. Burial will be held privately. Share a memory and sign Russell's guest book online at
www.iovanne.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 29, 2020