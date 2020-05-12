Russell Hlywa
1943 - 2020
Hlywa, Russell
Russell Hlywa, age 76, of Hamden, passed away on May 7, 2020. Born in Derby on September 18, 1943 he was a son of Peter and Rose (Stanchak) Hlywa. Russell was a resident of Ansonia for many years and was a career banker. He is survived by his daughter Rachelle Broderick and her husband Cary of Clinton; his sons David Hlywa of Bethany and Jeffrey Hlywa of Milford and grandchildren Lee and Marisa Broderick. Russell was an avid sports fan. He loved tennis and his favorite team was the Miami Dolphins.
His Funeral Service will be private. Arrangements are in care of BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, Hamden. To send a condolence to his family, see:
www.beecherandbennett.com



Published in The New Haven Register on May 12, 2020.
