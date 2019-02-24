New Haven Register Obituaries
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-7114
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Beaverdale Memorial Park
Thatcher, Russell L.
In New Haven February 22, 2019 Russell L. Thatcher 89, of Andover, CT. formerly of Hamden. Husband of the late Phyllis Edwards Thatcher. Loving father of Mark Thatcher (Michelle) of Andover, brother of Nancy Reynolds of Tennessee. Predeceased by a daughter Karen Thatcher and brothers Robert and Richard Thatcher. Russell was born in New Haven February 19, 1930 son of the late Robert and Dorothy Wilcott Thatcher. Prior to his retirement he was a History and Drivers Education teacher at Hamden High School. Mr. Thatcher was an avid golfer and gardener. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday in Beaverdale Memorial Park at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to CT. Hospice 100 Double Beach Rd. Branford, CT. 06405. Sisk Brothers Funeral Home 3105 Whitney Ave. Hamden in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence please visit www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 24, 2019
