|
|
Rusgrove, Russell
Russell Wayne Alexander Rusgrove, 56 of East Haven. Passed Away on April 5th, 2020 at Branford Hospice. He is survived by his parents Charles Rusgrove of Alabama and Jeanine Rusgrove of Branford. He leaves behind six siblings Dennis (Doris) Rock of Branford, Ramona Rock of East Haven, Charles (Linda) Rock of East Haven Selina Monks of Westbrook, Helena Caughlin of Nevada, Donna (Joe) Albe of East Haven, and his son David Rusgrove of Ledyard. Grandchildren Landon, Dakota and Lillian. Russell had eight nieces and four nephews, and numerous great nieces and nephews. Russell worked for many years doing powder coat painting. He enjoyed music, drawing and going to the casino, and being outdoors. He had a giving heart, was well liked by many, and fun to be around. Never a dull moment. Services are private and at the convenience of the family.
Shoreline Cremation is in charge of the arrangements, 888-429-5484.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 8, 2020