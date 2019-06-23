New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Ruth Abeshouse Obituary
Abeshouse, Ruth
Ruth Abeshouse, 93, passed away peacefully at her home in Woodbridge on Saturday June 22, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Ruth was the beloved wife of the late Jordan Abeshouse, cherished mother of Matthew, Tevin, and the late Stuart Abeshouse, and adored grandmother of Leah and Julia Cooper. Ruth was an incomparable mother, pioneering physical therapist for thirty five years, and the backbone of our family of five.
Funeral Services will be held at Beth El Memorial Park, 55 Warner St., Hamden, CT on Tuesday, June 25th at 10:30 a.m. Period of mourning will be held following the funeral, Tuesday through Thursday evening, at the family's home. Memorial contributions may be sent to a in Ruth's memory. The Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven is in care of arrangements. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.shurefuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on June 24, 2019
