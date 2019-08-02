|
Johnson, Ruth Anne
Ruth Anne Johnson, age 76 of Orange, passed away July 30, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital. Ruth was born in Sparta, MI, December 21, 1942, daughter of the late Milton B. Walton and Flora Rogers Walton. Ruth was a professor at the University of New Haven for several years until her retirement. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church of Milford where she was a children's director and a participant in various church activities. She is survived by her son Eric D. Johnson (Natalie) of Orange, her grandchildren Kayla, Samuel, and Soren Johnson, her siblings Philip Walton (Carol) of St. Charles, MI, Rebecca Kowalkoski (Richard) of Huntley, IL, Lois Lee (David) of St. Charles, MI, John Walton (Marj) of Arlington, TX, and Mark Walton (Brenda) of Big Rapids, MI, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Raymond G. Johnson, Jr. Calling hours will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm at Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad St., Milford. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Grace Baptist Church, Milford at 10am with Rev. Dr. Joe Mixie officiating. Interment will follow at King's Highway Cemetery, Milford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Baptist Church, 400 Burnt Plains Rd., Milford, CT 06460, or to Singing Hills Christian Camp, 71 King Dr., Plainfield, NH 03781. To leave condolences or for directions, please visit www.georgejsmithandson.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 4, 2019