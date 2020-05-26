Caprio, Ruth B. White HubelbankRuth B. White Hubelbank Caprio, age 93, passed away in Wallingford, CT on May 24, 2020 due to complications with COVID-19. She was born on May14, 1927 to Molly (Rosen) and Julius White and lived on Central Ave. in the Westville area of New Haven with her three brothers, Burton, Charles (Tod), and Kenny. Throughout her childhood, Ruth loved spending summers at her Grandma Rosen's farm in the Windsor Locks area.Ruth graduated from Hillhouse High School in 1945 and has treasured the lifelong friendships she made there. She loved helping others by working and volunteering in area hospitals. She met Sherman Hubelbank when he returned from serving in the Navy during WWII. They married on Sept. 7, 1948 and lived in Willimantic, CT until Sherman graduated from UConn.In 1950, they moved back to New Haven where their son Jay and daughter Marcia were born. Three years later, they moved to Hamden where their daughter Jeanne was born. In 1957, they moved to Ridgewood, New Jersey where sons Glenn and Scott were born.Ruth worked part-time in various retail establishments and later owned a stationery store. After Ruth and Sherman divorced, Ruth lived in Israel for a year and then moved to Florida. She came back to CT in 1979 when her first grandchild was born.Ruth suffered a debilitating stroke in 1982. She worked very hard to successfully regain language skills. She met Anthony Caprio, her second husband, during this time. They were married in 1995. They enjoyed growing older together, listening and dancing to big band music, and going to the casinos and Savin Rock.They moved to The Regency House in Wallingford when they decided they needed more care. Sadly, Tony passed on a few years before Ruth. Ruth continued to find joy in watching her Yankees and spending time coloring.She leaves behind her five children: Jay Hubelbank (Laurie) of Washington CT; Marcia Hubelbank of Jamaica Plain, MA; Jeanne Koth of Woodland Hills, CA; Glenn Hubelbank (Donna) of Wellington, FL; and Scott Hubelbank of Brick, NJ. Additionally, she leaves behind six grandchildren: Jenna Tennent (Donald) of Chula Vista, CA; Emily Hubelbank of New York City; Justin Koth (Shannon) of Suffolk, VA; Rachel Koth of Woodland Hills, CA; and Ryan and Mara Hubelbank of Wellington, FL. She also leaves behind five great-grandchildren: Benjamin and Ella Tennent, Temperance and Tanner Koth, and Fenway Murakami, as well as her younger brother Kenneth White, of Stamford, CT, and many nieces and nephews.Her family would like to thank all the selfless healthcare workers who cared for her with compassion at The Regency House. The Shure Funeral Home in New Haven has been entrusted with handling Ruth's funeral arrangements. Due to the COVID-19, her burial in the Mount Sinai Memorial Cemetery in New Haven will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in Ruth's memory to the CDC Foundation, 395 E. Street, SW Suite 9100 Washington, DC 20201 or email www.cdcwashington@cdc.gov.